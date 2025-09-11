Nicki Nicole denies rumors of a breakup with Yamal

It seems the relationship is going strong.

Before the international break, reports surfaced claiming that Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal had split with his girlfriend. However, that now appears to be untrue.

Details: Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole was asked directly about their relationship, and she made it clear that she is very much in love with Yamal.

Quote: “Yes, I’m deeply in love with Lamine Yamal. I enjoy spending time in Barcelona, I love the city, and I want to learn Catalan,” Nicole stated.

Earlier, we reported that Nico Williams shared an Instagram story featuring Yamal, who at one point revealed his phone wallpaper — a photo of himself with Nicki Nicole. Williams captioned it: “My boy’s in love.”

Reminder: Nicki Nicole, who has been dubbed the new girlfriend of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, is herself an extremely popular figure. She is a renowned rap artist in Latin America, with hundreds of millions of views on her songs on YouTube.