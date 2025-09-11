Nicki Nicole denies rumors of a breakup with Yamal
Before the international break, reports surfaced claiming that Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal had split with his girlfriend. However, that now appears to be untrue.
Details: Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole was asked directly about their relationship, and she made it clear that she is very much in love with Yamal.
Quote: “Yes, I’m deeply in love with Lamine Yamal. I enjoy spending time in Barcelona, I love the city, and I want to learn Catalan,” Nicole stated.
Earlier, we reported that Nico Williams shared an Instagram story featuring Yamal, who at one point revealed his phone wallpaper — a photo of himself with Nicki Nicole. Williams captioned it: “My boy’s in love.”
Reminder: Nicki Nicole, who has been dubbed the new girlfriend of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, is herself an extremely popular figure. She is a renowned rap artist in Latin America, with hundreds of millions of views on her songs on YouTube.