Nice bought Boga for 18 million euros

The press service of Nice has officially announced the transfer of midfielder Jeremie Boga from Atalanta and the Ivory Coast national team.

The French club paid €18 million for the footballer, and this amount may increase further with additional bonuses. The African player has signed a long-term contract with the new club.

Jeremie Boga had been playing for Atalanta since January 2022. He joined the club from Bergamo on loan from Sassuolo and, after six months, Atalanta bought the player's transfer for €22 million. In total, he played 47 matches for the club, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Earlier in his career, he played for Chelsea, Rennes, Granada, and Birmingham City.

Boga has been part of the Ivory Coast national team since 2017. He has played a total of 12 matches for the Ivorian national team and scored one goal.

In the previous season, Nice finished in ninth place in the French league standings, which means they did not qualify for European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.