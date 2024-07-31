Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled

French side Nice were preparing for a quiet start to the season in the Europa League and Championship, however, the club's transfer plans have changed.

During the training camp in Austria, Nice forward Terem Moffie injured his cruciate ligament of the knee. Plus two more forwards, namely Gaetan Laborde and Evenn Hussan, will leave the team, according to media reports. Now, according to TuttoJuve, Nice are concerned about finding another forward.

There are many candidates, but the source revealed only one: Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik. The Pole has been asked by the press for quite some time to leave the Bianconeri camp.

Back in March it was reported that Juventus expect to get for the 30-year-old forward in the region of 10 million euros.

Milik played in 36 games for the Bianconeri last season, in which he scored eight goals and made one assist.