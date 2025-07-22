RU RU ES ES FR FR
Neymar shows how he recovers after training sessions and matches

The Brazilian star uses top recovery techniques
Lifestyle Today, 07:52
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos captain Neymar gave his followers a glimpse into his evening routine after training, sharing a personal photo on his Instagram page.

The picture shows Neymar lying in bed in front of the TV, wearing special compression boots designed to speed up recovery after intense training.

It's worth noting that the Santos forward recently recovered from injuries and has only just returned to full action on the pitch. Given Neymar's injury history, he needs to be especially diligent with his recovery process to avoid further setbacks.

As a reminder, Santos lost their most recent away match to Mirassol with a scoreline of 3-0. Neymar played the entire match but was unable to help his team turn things around.

Currently, Santos are in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Serie A, sitting 17th in the standings — Neymar's side have managed only 14 points from 14 rounds.

