Very touching. Neymar shows off an awesome gift for himself and his kids from PSG

Santos captain Neymar took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of a special gift sent to him by his former club, PSG.

The snapshot features the iconic French club’s jersey with the number 10 on the back, personalized with the names of Neymar and his children—Davi Lucca, Mavi, Helena, and newborn Mel.

The Brazilian ace kept his message simple yet heartfelt, captioning the post, “Thank you, PSG,” as he expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful surprise.

Let’s recall, Neymar played for the French side from 2017 to 2023. During his time in Paris, he made 173 appearances across all competitions, netting 118 goals and providing 79 assists in a PSG shirt.

With the Parisian club, he clinched the Ligue 1 title five times, lifted the French Cup three times, captured the French Super Cup four times, and twice won the French League Cup. However, despite these domestic triumphs, Neymar was unable to guide PSG to the long-awaited Champions League glory—the very reason he was brought to the French capital.