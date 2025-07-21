Neymar congratulates his goddaughter and best friend Cris Guedes' daughter on her birthday

Santos star Neymar took to Instagram to share new photos from the birthday celebration of his goddaughter Antonella, who is also the daughter of his best friend Cris Guedes.

Ney posted a picture where he and Guedes are holding their daughters, Antonella and Mavie, posing together next to a festive cake. The photo is captioned with the phrase “BadBoys forever ❤️ @crisguedes.”

Neymar also shared snapshots of himself holding Antonella, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday message for the little girl: “Happy birthday, my love... Dindo loves you so much ❤️❤️❤️.”

It's worth noting that earlier tonight Santos played another match in the Brazilian championship against Mirassol and suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat. Neymar was unable to help his team, despite playing the full match.

Following this loss, Santos has slipped into the relegation zone—having collected 14 points from 14 games, the Fish now sit 17th in the league standings.