Neymar shares new personal photo from Santos locker room

Santos captain Neymar is in high spirits following his club’s recent triumph over Flamengo. He took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the team’s locker room after the match.

In the photo, the Brazilian star can be seen removing his boot and bursting into laughter at something a teammate said. The image is captioned, “Today’s mood! 😂🤍🖤”, highlighting the fantastic atmosphere inside the Santos dressing room.

As a reminder, Santos—who have been struggling this season—managed to defeat one of the league leaders, Flamengo, in the latest round. The decisive goal came from Neymar himself, who netted the only goal of the match to secure victory for the Peixe.

Currently, Santos have 14 points and sit in 13th place in the league table. Neymar’s side will play their next match on July 20, away against Mirassol, who are currently 11th in Brazil’s Série A standings.