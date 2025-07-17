Neymar shares video of a fun challenge with Xavi Simons

The stars of Santos and RB Leipzig, Neymar and Xavi Simons, met at the end of May when the German side flew to Brazil for a friendly match against Santos. The players had a great time together, playing football and taking on some entertaining challenges. Neymar recently shared one of these moments on his Instagram.

The challenge was to stop a flying ping pong ball with your foot, making sure it stayed within a special marked zone. Ney and Xavi tossed the balls to each other, and you can check out how it all played out in the video.

It's worth noting that just yesterday, Neymar once again proved how vital he is to Santos, a club currently enduring a tough season. The Brazilian took on Flamengo and netted the only goal of the match, securing a win for his team.

So far this season, Ney has played 15 matches for Santos across all competitions, registering 4 goals and 3 assists.