With an appeal to God. Neymar reacts to Santos' crucial victory over Flamengo

Santos star and captain Neymar has shared his emotions following his club’s hugely important win over Flamengo in the latest round of the Brazilian championship. The footballer posted his thoughts on his Instagram page.

The Brazilian posted a photo featuring a biblical quote from Ecclesiastes 7:8: “The end of a matter is better than its beginning: for it is at the end that we celebrate victory.” He captioned the post with, “Let this be the start of many new joys for the Santistas people 🤍🖤 May God bless and protect us 🙏.”

It’s worth noting that last night Santos edged Flamengo 1-0, with Neymar himself scoring the only goal of the match. This win allowed the Peixe to slightly improve their standing, moving up to 13th place in the Brazilian championship table.

We should add that Santos’ next match is just around the corner, as they visit Mirassol on July 20.