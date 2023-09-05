Neymar reveals what is his main dream in football

Brazilian striker Neymar, who represents the Saudis for Al-Hilal, has named his main goal in his career as a football player.

According to the Brazilian, the only task for him is to win the World Cup as part of his national team.

“Of course, I hope one day to fulfill my biggest dream - to win the World Championships. Unfortunately, we have not yet succeeded.

There are football players in Brazil who are idols. They include Zico, who is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the country, but he does not have a World Cup victory. This does not mean that he had no talent. He just got unlucky," Neymar said.

Recall that the 31-year-old Neymar left PSG last summer in order to move to a club from Saudi Arabia.

Neymar has played in the French championship since 2017, moving to PSG from Barcelona for € 222 million. To this day, this transfer is considered the most expensive in history.

Neymar played 173 matches for the team from Paris, scored 118 goals and made 77 assists.