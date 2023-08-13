Neymar made a serious offer

RU RU
Football news
Saudi club Al-Hilal can get a star player.

According to a source, the champion of his country made a big offer to PSG striker Neymar.

The publication writes that the leader of the Brazilian national team was interested in this proposal, and is currently actively working on his possible departure from PSG.

Interestingly, this weekend Neymar was not included in the application for the match of the first round of the championship of France against Lorient (0:0).

As previously reported, Neymar has reached an agreement with Barcelona for a 2+1 contract with an annual salary of 13 million euros. At the same time, the Catalan club previously said that they were not going to sign the player. The fact is that for such a transfer, the Catalans will have to part with three players at once. Otherwise, the club's payroll will be overloaded.

Neymar has been with PSG since 2017 and has a contract with the club until 2025. Neymar, 31, made 29 appearances for PSG in all competitions last season in 2022/23, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists.

