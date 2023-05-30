Neymar has rejected a mega-offer from Saudi Arabia

Forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team has rejected a mega-offer from Saudi Arabia, according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, one of the Saudi clubs offered the player 400 million euros. However, the Brazilian wants to either stay at PSG or move to Manchester United.

Earlier reports indicated that the French club is willing to sell the player due to his high salary.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Neymar has played 29 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

