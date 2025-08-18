Neymar couldn't hold back the tears. Santos concede six goals to Vasco

In the 20th round of the Brazilian Serie A, Santos hosted Vasco at home, and the match turned into an absolute nightmare for the hosts.

Details: The first half didn’t look all that bad, or so it seemed. Vasco broke the deadlock in the 18th minute and went into the break leading 0-1. But in the second half, Santos experienced a true catastrophe.

From the 52nd to the 62nd minute, the home side conceded four goals in quick succession. Just six minutes later, Vasco netted their fifth goal of the second half and the sixth overall. Neither Neymar nor his teammates could find any answer to stop the onslaught.

Santos suffered a crushing 0-6 defeat in this encounter. After the final whistle, Neymar couldn’t hold back his tears, leaving the pitch in deep sorrow. The team will play their next match against Bahia on August 24.