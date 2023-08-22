Newcastle United - Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
The English Premier League at the start of the season continues to give us top matches every weekend. This time we are in for a battle between Newcastle and Liverpool. Magpies finished in the Champions League zone last season, and at the start of this season they beat Aston Villa and were once defeated by Man City. Merseysiders the previous championship was not without adventure won a ticket to the Europa League, although they could have been left without European cups at all; the start of the new Premier League season turned out to be quite good: a draw with Chelsea and a victory over Bournemouth.
The match of EPL between Newcastle United vs Liverpool FC will take place on Sunday, 27 August, starting at 17:30 CET.
Below we have given a list of broadcasters of this match on TV channels in different countries of Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. Just find your country in the list below.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- New Zealand - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Nigeria - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- United Kingdom - Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
- United States - nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Angola - SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Bahamas - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Gambia - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Ghana - SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1
- India - JioTV, Hotstar VIP
- Ireland - Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
- Israel - Sport 1
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
- Lesotho - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
- Liberia - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Madagascar - SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Malawi - SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
- Mauritius - SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
- Namibia - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
- Nauru - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Palau - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Singapore - StarHub TV+
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- South Africa - DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
- South Sudan - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
- Sudan - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Tanzania - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2
- Tonga - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
- Uganda - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2
- Zambia - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2