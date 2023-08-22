Newcastle United - Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

The English Premier League at the start of the season continues to give us top matches every weekend. This time we are in for a battle between Newcastle and Liverpool. Magpies finished in the Champions League zone last season, and at the start of this season they beat Aston Villa and were once defeated by Man City. Merseysiders the previous championship was not without adventure won a ticket to the Europa League, although they could have been left without European cups at all; the start of the new Premier League season turned out to be quite good: a draw with Chelsea and a victory over Bournemouth.

The match of EPL between Newcastle United vs Liverpool FC will take place on Sunday, 27 August, starting at 17:30 CET.

Below we have given a list of broadcasters of this match on TV channels in different countries of Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. Just find your country in the list below.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

New Zealand - Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

United States - nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App

Other countries: