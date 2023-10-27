Newcastle intend to punish Tonali

RU RU NG NG
The English club Newcastle United is considering the possibility of personal punishment for its midfielder Sandro Tonali.

As you know, the Italian national team player was disqualified for 10 months for illegal betting.

According to information from the Daily Telegraph, discussions are already underway within the club with lawyers regarding a possible reduction in the player’s salary.

At the same time, the source writes that the Magpies bosses have not yet made a final decision on Tonali’s punishment, since his well-being is a priority for Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old Italian is one of the highest paid players in the team.

On October 26, the Italian Football Federation disqualified the football player for 10 months for betting on his own team's matches.

Tonali moved to Newcastle from Milan last summer. A record 64 million euros were paid for it.

This season he has played 12 matches in all competitions, scoring 1 goal. His contract with the club runs until June 2028.

