Newcastle has found a replacement for Tonali

According to information from well-known Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves may return to the Premier League after several months in Saudi Arabia.

As reported by the source, Newcastle has entered into negotiations with Al-Hilal regarding the loan of the Portuguese player. Newcastle views Neves as the best option to replace Sandro Tonali, who was suspended from football for 10 months due to a breach of betting rules. The Italian is prohibited from participating in official matches until August 2024.

Recall that this summer, Neves moved from Wolverhampton to Saudi Arabia. There were reports in the press that Barcelona was interested in the player, but he chose Al-Hilal.

This season, Neves has played 17 matches for his team, scoring 2 goals and providing one assist.

Earlier, we reported that Newcastle had started looking for a replacement for Tonali.