Newcastle defender shares fans' disappointment over Isak's departure

But holds no grudges.

The summer’s biggest transfer saga has ended just as many predicted: Alexander Isak has made the switch to Liverpool. However, the Swedish striker’s now-former Newcastle teammates have weighed in on his decision.

Details: Magpies defender Dan Burn admitted that he understands both Isak’s actions and the frustration felt by fans. As for himself, he holds no grudge against the Swede and wishes him all the best—just not when Newcastle faces Liverpool.