RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Newcastle defender shares fans' disappointment over Isak's departure

Newcastle defender shares fans' disappointment over Isak's departure

But holds no grudges.
Football news Today, 12:08
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Newcastle defender shares fans' disappointment over Isak's departure Getty Images

The summer’s biggest transfer saga has ended just as many predicted: Alexander Isak has made the switch to Liverpool. However, the Swedish striker’s now-former Newcastle teammates have weighed in on his decision.

Details: Magpies defender Dan Burn admitted that he understands both Isak’s actions and the frustration felt by fans. As for himself, he holds no grudge against the Swede and wishes him all the best—just not when Newcastle faces Liverpool.

Quote: “I’m glad it’s all over. We wanted the transfer window shut for the sake of clarity. I’ve been in football long enough to know that players’ careers are short. They have ambitions and things they want to achieve. That’s why, for me, it’s important that this has been resolved. I only have good wishes for Alex. There’s no animosity.

As Newcastle fans, we’re fiercely protective of our club and our city. We want players who genuinely want to play for Newcastle. But it’s naive to think they should only ever think about Newcastle and nothing else. So I get why our fans are upset, but I’ve been in the game long enough to understand how things work. I wish Alex all the best—except when we’re up against Liverpool.”

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Michael Olise at Bayern Football news Today, 09:58 Liverpool devises plan to replace Salah. Michael Olise in their sights.
Football news Today, 07:42 Tuchel assures that Guehi took Liverpool transfer collapse in stride
Mohamed Salah with Harvey Elliott Football news Today, 04:41 Mohamed Salah bids farewell to Harvey Elliott after his move to Aston Villa
Man who drove into Liverpool fans faces 31 charges Football news Yesterday, 08:56 Man who drove into Liverpool fans faces 31 charges
Leadership changes! Newcastle unveils new chief executive officer Football news Yesterday, 07:53 Leadership changes! Newcastle unveils new chief executive officer
“About half of the listeners have never heard of him.” Kroos comments on Isak’s transfer to Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 07:49 “About half of the listeners have never heard of him.” Kroos comments on Isak’s transfer to Liverpool
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores