Newcastle defender shares fans' disappointment over Isak's departure
The summer’s biggest transfer saga has ended just as many predicted: Alexander Isak has made the switch to Liverpool. However, the Swedish striker’s now-former Newcastle teammates have weighed in on his decision.
Details: Magpies defender Dan Burn admitted that he understands both Isak’s actions and the frustration felt by fans. As for himself, he holds no grudge against the Swede and wishes him all the best—just not when Newcastle faces Liverpool.
Quote: “I’m glad it’s all over. We wanted the transfer window shut for the sake of clarity. I’ve been in football long enough to know that players’ careers are short. They have ambitions and things they want to achieve. That’s why, for me, it’s important that this has been resolved. I only have good wishes for Alex. There’s no animosity.
As Newcastle fans, we’re fiercely protective of our club and our city. We want players who genuinely want to play for Newcastle. But it’s naive to think they should only ever think about Newcastle and nothing else. So I get why our fans are upset, but I’ve been in the game long enough to understand how things work. I wish Alex all the best—except when we’re up against Liverpool.”