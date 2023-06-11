Newcastle close to signing England midfielder

Newcastle United is reportedly close to acquiring midfielder James Maddison from Leicester City and the England national team, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the Magpies are ahead in the race for the player compared to Tottenham. Maddison can be purchased at a reduced price as his club was relegated from the Premier League.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Maddison has played 32 matches in all competitions for Leicester, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.