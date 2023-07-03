Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m

The press service of “Newcastle” on the official website announced the transfer of midfielder “Milan” and the Italian national team Sandro Tonali.

The English club paid 70 million euros for the player. This amount can increase by several million euros due to bonuses. The 23-year-old Italian signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Earlier it was reported that Tonali did not want to change the club, but the leadership of Milan insisted on the transfer.

Tonali joined Milan in September 2020 from Brescia on loan for five million euros. A year later, the Milan club bought the midfielder's transfer for 14.5 million euros. In total, he played 130 matches for the Milanese in all competitions, scored seven goals and gave 13 assists. He played 14 matches for the Italian national team, scored no goals and provided two assists.

Recall that last season, Newcastle finished third in the Italian championship and won a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage. Milan finished in fourth place in the Italian championship and will also play in the main European club tournament in Europe.