Newcastle begin pursuit of Leicester’s young wonderkid

The deal could be completed as early as next week.
Transfer news Today, 14:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Bilal El Hannous in the Leicester line-up Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Magpies are relentless in their quest to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Details: According to The Telegraph journalist John Percy, English side Newcastle are seriously considering the signing of Leicester’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannous.

Reports suggest that recent setbacks in the transfer market may force the Magpies to rethink their transfer strategy and focus on bringing in young talents.

The 21-year-old Moroccan featured in 36 matches for Leicester last season, netting 3 goals and providing 5 assists.

Leicester’s recent relegation could serve as an extra incentive for the player to make a Premier League return.

He is under contract with the Foxes until 2028, and his current market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €28 million.

Reminder: Malick Thiaw is edging closer to Newcastle. The club has made a new offer to Milan

