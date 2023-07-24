RU RU
Newcastle announce signing of England midfielder

Football news Today, 06:10
The press office of Newcastle United has officially announced the transfer of midfielder Harvey Barnes from Leicester City and the England national team.

The transfer fee for Barnes amounts to 44 million euros, and it could increase further with additional bonuses. The player has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Harvey Barnes, 25 years old, is a product of Leicester's youth academy. He has been playing for the first team since 2016. In total, he has played 187 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 45 goals and providing 32 assists. Additionally, he has had loan spells at Milton Keynes Dons, Barnsley, and West Bromwich Albion. With Leicester, Barnes won the FA Cup in the 2020/2021 season and also lifted the FA Community Shield in 2021.

For the England national team, Barnes has played only one match. In 2020, he came on as a substitute in the 76th minute during a friendly match against Wales, which England won 3-0.

As a reminder, Newcastle United finished in the fourth position in the English Premier League table last season. Consequently, the club secured a spot to play in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

