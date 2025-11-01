New target for Manchester United! Andrey Santos could leave Chelsea

"The Red Devils" are closely monitoring the midfielder

Manchester United continues its search for reinforcements in the transfer market. The club's scouts have set their sights on Chelsea's midfielder.

Details: According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United is interested in signing Brazil international and Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that Chelsea would sell such a promising talent as Santos to a club like Manchester United. The Brazilian has been highly rated following an impressive loan spell at Strasbourg, and it's expected that the "Blues" will look to give him more opportunities in the near future.

This season, Santos has made seven appearances for Chelsea across all competitions but is yet to contribute with a goal or assist. The 21-year-old's contract with the London club runs until June 2030, and Transfermarkt currently values the player at €35 million.

