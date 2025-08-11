New partner for Ronaldo. Kingsley Coman moves to Al-Nassr

Kingsley Coman has struggled to secure a regular spot in Bayern Munich's current lineup and has decided to change clubs.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, the deal is done. The clubs have reached an agreement for the transfer of the French winger. Bayern Munich will receive €40 million. Coman will sign a three-year contract and earn €22 million per year.

In the 2024/25 season, Kingsley Coman played 45 matches for Bayern, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists. Transfermarkt currently values the winger at €30 million.

Previously, João Félix from Chelsea had already joined Al-Nassr, and just yesterday reports emerged that Barcelona's central defender Iñigo Martínez is also set to join the squad soon.

Reminder: Bayern Munich has submitted an official transfer request to Chelsea regarding 24-year-old striker Nicolas Jackson.