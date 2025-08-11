RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news New partner for Ronaldo. Kingsley Coman moves to Al-Nassr

New partner for Ronaldo. Kingsley Coman moves to Al-Nassr

A new chapter in the Frenchman's career.
Football news Today, 03:49
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
New partner for Ronaldo. Kingsley Coman moves to Al-Nassr Getty Images

Kingsley Coman has struggled to secure a regular spot in Bayern Munich's current lineup and has decided to change clubs.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, the deal is done. The clubs have reached an agreement for the transfer of the French winger. Bayern Munich will receive €40 million. Coman will sign a three-year contract and earn €22 million per year.

In the 2024/25 season, Kingsley Coman played 45 matches for Bayern, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists. Transfermarkt currently values the winger at €30 million.

Previously, João Félix from Chelsea had already joined Al-Nassr, and just yesterday reports emerged that Barcelona's central defender Iñigo Martínez is also set to join the squad soon.

Reminder: Bayern Munich has submitted an official transfer request to Chelsea regarding 24-year-old striker Nicolas Jackson.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores