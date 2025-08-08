RU RU ES ES FR FR
Serious ambitions are paying off! Kingsley Coman is Al-Nassr's next target

The Saudi giant is shaking up this transfer window.
Football news Today, 08:49
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Kingsley Coman in the match against Lyon Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

The deal could go through in the coming days.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Saudi side Al-Nassr is gearing up for official negotiations with Bayern Munich regarding the transfer of 29-year-old Frenchman Kingsley Coman.

At this stage, preliminary talks between the parties have ended successfully, and both clubs are ready to move into the official phase of negotiations.

The player himself is open to becoming teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo and making the move to Saudi Arabia, provided he is offered a lucrative contract.

Earlier, João Félix arrived at Al-Nassr from Chelsea, and just yesterday reports emerged that Barcelona's central defender Iñigo Martínez is also set to join the squad soon.

Last season, Coman featured in 45 matches for Bayern, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists. His current contract with Bayern runs until 2027, and Transfermarkt values Coman at 30 million euros.

Reminder: Al-Nassr enters the race for Yoane Wissa

