In a friendly clash, English side Brentford will take on Borussia Mönchengladbach from Germany. The match is set for Friday, August 8, with kickoff scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Last season, Brentford continued to solidify their status as a solid Premier League mid-table side, consistently delivering competitive football under Thomas Frank’s guidance. However, the upcoming season looks to be an extremely tough challenge for the club, and there are several compelling reasons why.

First and foremost, the head coach has left: Frank is now at Tottenham. His replacement is Keith Andrews, formerly a set-piece coach and with no prior experience as a head coach. That’s a serious risk, isn’t it?

Another factor is transfers. Brentford have let go of their first-choice goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer, midfield general Christian Nørgaard has joined Arsenal, and their main star Bryan Mbeumo has moved to Manchester United.

Among the new arrivals, notable names include Kelleher from Liverpool, Milambo from Feyenoord, and Jordan Henderson, who joined as a free agent. On paper, it looks decent, but replacing the departed leaders won’t be easy right away. The London club have already played two friendlies: a draw with Gil Vicente and a narrow win over Queens Park Rangers.

Borussia are in the midst of a rebuild after some unstable Bundesliga seasons. The squad and tactical approach are being revamped, and the team have been actively experimenting with tactics and rotation during their summer friendlies.

One notable departure is Alassane Pléa, a long-time attacking leader, who’s now signed for PSV Eindhoven. His replacement is Shuto Machino, who shone for Holstein Kiel last season. The Japanese striker’s 11 goals weren’t enough to keep his club in the Bundesliga, but his performances earned him a move up, with Borussia paying €8 million for his services.

The Germans traditionally focus on possession, intricate build-up play, and dynamic work in the half-spaces. The main goal for pre-season is to build on-field chemistry, shore up defensive stability, and fine-tune their new tactical structure.

Borussia have already played six friendlies, winning five of them. The quality of opposition has gradually increased, but the defeat to Ukrainian side Metalist 1925 stands out, when they lost focus late in the match.

Match facts

In their last three matches, Brentford have scored exactly one goal each time.

Borussia have scored in every friendly match during their summer camp.

Brentford average 1.4 goals per game, while Borussia average 1.8 goals per game.

Probable lineups

Brentford : Kelleher, Ajer, Collins, Kayode, Henry, Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Yarmolyuk, Carvalho, Damsgaard, Thiago.

: Kelleher, Ajer, Collins, Kayode, Henry, Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Yarmolyuk, Carvalho, Damsgaard, Thiago. Borussia Mönchengladbach: Omlin, Charodia, Tabakovic, Netz, Scally, Reitz, Sander, Hack, Elvedi, Stöger, Onora.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Friendlies are typically a stage for risk-taking and tactical experiments. Both teams have quality attacking players but also some defensive vulnerabilities. As both sides search for their best combinations, these matches allow coaches to experiment. I expect an open, entertaining game and I’m backing over 2.5 total goals.