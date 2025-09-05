RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news New experience! Ismaël Bennacer moves to Dinamo Zagreb

New experience! Ismaël Bennacer moves to Dinamo Zagreb

The Algerian's eventful career turns a new page.
Football news Today, 11:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ismael Bennacer in the Milan squad Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The next season the player will spend in a completely new country for himself.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 27-year-old Milan defensive midfielder Ismaël Bennacer has joined Dinamo Zagreb on loan.

The loan agreement is set for one season, with the Croatian club committed to covering 40% of the player's salary. There is no option to buy included in the deal.

It is also known that the agreement does not provide for a loan fee.

Bennacer joined Milan back in 2019 from Empoli for €17 million, but in recent seasons has lost his spot in the starting lineup. He spent the last half-season on loan at French side Marseille, where he played 12 matches and provided two assists.

His current contract with Milan runs until summer 2026, and Transfermarkt values the player at €15 million.

Reminder: A new chapter after the scandal! Official: Adrien Rabiot is a Milan player

Related teams and leagues
Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb Schedule Dinamo Zagreb News Dinamo Zagreb Transfers
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Related Team News
Milan attempted to sign Monaco’s German defender but were turned down Football news Yesterday, 14:47 Milan attempted to sign Monaco’s German defender but were turned down
Victor Boniface comments on failed medical in Milan Football news 03 sep 2025, 14:09 Victor Boniface comments on failed medical in Milan
A new chapter after the scandal! Official: Adrien Rabiot is a Milan player Football news 01 sep 2025, 14:52 A new chapter after the scandal! Official: Adrien Rabiot is a Milan player
Samuel Chukwueze in the Nigeria squad Football news 01 sep 2025, 13:30 Here we go! Samuel Chukwueze moves to English side Fulham!
Dovbyk for Giménez! Milan and Roma set to swap strikers Football news 31 aug 2025, 13:07 Dovbyk for Giménez! Milan and Roma set to swap strikers
Joe Gomez Transfer news 31 aug 2025, 06:11 Joe Gomez to leave Liverpool? Milan submits transfer inquiry
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores