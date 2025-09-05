New experience! Ismaël Bennacer moves to Dinamo Zagreb

The Algerian's eventful career turns a new page.

The next season the player will spend in a completely new country for himself.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 27-year-old Milan defensive midfielder Ismaël Bennacer has joined Dinamo Zagreb on loan.

The loan agreement is set for one season, with the Croatian club committed to covering 40% of the player's salary. There is no option to buy included in the deal.

It is also known that the agreement does not provide for a loan fee.

Bennacer joined Milan back in 2019 from Empoli for €17 million, but in recent seasons has lost his spot in the starting lineup. He spent the last half-season on loan at French side Marseille, where he played 12 matches and provided two assists.

His current contract with Milan runs until summer 2026, and Transfermarkt values the player at €15 million.

