Dailysports Predictions Tennis Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - September 5, 2025

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - September 5, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction Photo: https://www.midilibre.fr/ Unknown author
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
US Open Today, 15:00
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz
On September 5, the first men's finalist at the US Open will be determined as Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in a high-stakes battle for a place in the championship match. Here’s my take on the best bet for this thrilling encounter.

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian legend has set countless records in tennis, including an astonishing 24 Grand Slam titles, but Nole is hungry for at least one more. Currently ranked seventh in the world, Djokovic’s days of outright dominance are behind him—after all, he’s now 38 years old. This is already his fourth major semifinal of the season, yet he hasn’t managed to break through to a final so far.

The draw has been relatively favorable for Djokovic—there were no matches where he seemed in real danger of defeat. In the opening round, he dispatched American Tyn in straight sets, then overcame another local player, Schwaida, in four. Briton Norrie also fell in four sets, and there were no issues against German Struff. In the quarterfinals, Nole triumphed over American Taylor Fritz: 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has delivered another predictably strong season, claiming six tournament titles, including Roland Garros. Ahead of the US Open, the Spaniard clinched the Cincinnati title, boosting his confidence even further.

So far, Carlitos hasn’t dropped a single set at this tournament, although a couple of opponents managed to put up some resistance. In the first round, he defeated American Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. Italians Bellucci (6-1, 6-0, 6-3) and Darderi (6-2, 6-4, 6-0) stood no chance. Frenchman Rederknech proved a tougher test—7-6, 6-3, 6-4—but in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz handled Czech Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Match facts

  • Djokovic has played 40 matches this season, winning 31.
  • Alcaraz has competed in 65 matches, claiming victory in 59 of them.
  • Here are the odds for the upcoming clash: Djokovic to win – 4.05, Alcaraz to win – 1.27.

Head-to-head

The two have met eight times, with Djokovic leading 5-3. In the most important matches, they’ve faced off twice in Wimbledon finals, both won by Alcaraz, while Djokovic took the gold in the Olympic final in France.

Prediction

When players of this caliber meet, anything can happen and world-class tennis is guaranteed. On paper, Alcaraz is the favorite—he’s in superb form, at his physical peak, and 16 years younger than his opponent. The key question is whether Djokovic can keep up physically. I like the bet on the Spaniard to win with a -4.5 game handicap.

