The legend leads Inter Miami to victory

In an action-packed MLS regular season match, Inter Miami secured a thrilling 3-2 home victory over D.C. United. The spotlight was firmly on Lionel Messi, who delivered a sensational performance with two goals and an assist.

Details: Allende opened the scoring in the 35th minute, finishing off a brilliant assist from the Argentine superstar. In the second half, Christian Benteke drew D.C. United level, but Messi swiftly restored Inter Miami's lead in the 66th minute, finding the net after a precise pass from Jordi Alba. As the match drew to a close, Messi completed his brace with a goal set up by Sergio Busquets, while D.C. United managed a late response through Marrell in stoppage time.

The final score: 3-2. Inter Miami continues their confident run near the top of the table, while Messi once again proved his leadership, playing a decisive role in Javier Mascherano's team's victory.

Reminder: Lionel Messi is getting closer to signing a new contract with Inter!