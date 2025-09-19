RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Rayo Vallecano vs Celta: Who will break their winless streak?

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta: Who will break their winless streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo prediction Getty Images
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga Spain (Round 5) 21 sep 2025, 08:00
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.3
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Sunday, September 21, the fifth round of La Liga brings us a clash between Rayo Vallecano and Celta. The match kicks off at 14:00 Central European Time, and here’s my preview and prediction for this encounter.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta: Match preview

Last season, Rayo Vallecano put in a solid performance and clinched a spot in European competition. In the UEFA Conference League qualifying play-offs, the Madrid side faced Neman Grodno and cruised through with a commanding 5-0 aggregate win. This La Liga campaign began with a 3-1 victory over Girona, but things took a downturn: a 0-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, a 1-1 draw with Barcelona, and a 0-2 away loss to Osasuna. After four rounds, Rayo have three points, a goal difference of 4:5, and sit 13th in the standings.

Celta also enjoyed a vibrant previous season, racking up 55 points and finishing seventh to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League. However, the Vigo side have yet to taste victory this term. They lost to Getafe on opening day, then rattled off four consecutive draws—all by the same 1-1 scoreline, against Mallorca, Betis, Villarreal, and Girona. The Galicians have collected four points from five matches, with most rivals having played just four games. Their goal difference stands at 4 scored and 6 conceded.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last two matches: one draw and one defeat.
  • Celta are without a win in five games: one loss and four draws.
  • Rayo are unbeaten in their last six home fixtures.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Rayo Vallecano defeated Celta 2-1.

Probable lineups

  • Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Vertout, Chavarría; Ciss, López; Palazón, Díaz, García; De Frutos.
  • Celta: Radu; Rodríguez, Domínguez, Alonso; Rueda, Moriba, Sotelo, Mingueza; Aspas, Iglesias, Zaragoza.

Prediction

Both teams have made a sluggish start to the season. Celta are still searching for their first win, while Rayo haven’t managed a victory in their last two outings. In this scenario, I’m backing a bold bet on a draw.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.3
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke prediction EFL Championship 20 sep 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Stoke City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 20, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.84 Stoke Recommended Melbet
Birmingham vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Birmingham vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 September 2025 Birmingham Odds: 2.22 Swansea Bet now 1xBet
Lioli vs Orlando Pirates prediction CAF Champions League 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Liyoli vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 20, 2025 Lioli Odds: 1.53 Orlando Pirates Bet now Mostbet
Hamburger SV vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hamburg vs Heidenheim: can either side claim their first win of the season? Hamburger SV Odds: 1.86 FC Heidenheim Recommended Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Freiburg Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Recommended 1xBet
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Nottingham: can either side end their losing streak? Burnley Odds: 1.74 Nottingham Forest Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Madrid - Espanyol: Real Madrid aims to extend their winning streak Real Madrid Odds: 1.73 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Bibiani Gold Stars vs JS Kabylie prediction CAF Champions League 20 sep 2025, 11:00 Bibiani Gold Stars vs Kabylie prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Bibiani Gold Stars Odds: 1.8 JS Kabylie Recommended 1xBet
Nantes vs Rennes prediction Ligue 1 France 20 sep 2025, 11:00 Nantes vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Nantes Odds: 1.78 Rennes Bet now Melbet
Verona vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 20 sep 2025, 12:00 Verona vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.74 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores