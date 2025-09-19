Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3.3 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Sunday, September 21, the fifth round of La Liga brings us a clash between Rayo Vallecano and Celta. The match kicks off at 14:00 Central European Time, and here’s my preview and prediction for this encounter.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta: Match preview

Last season, Rayo Vallecano put in a solid performance and clinched a spot in European competition. In the UEFA Conference League qualifying play-offs, the Madrid side faced Neman Grodno and cruised through with a commanding 5-0 aggregate win. This La Liga campaign began with a 3-1 victory over Girona, but things took a downturn: a 0-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, a 1-1 draw with Barcelona, and a 0-2 away loss to Osasuna. After four rounds, Rayo have three points, a goal difference of 4:5, and sit 13th in the standings.

Celta also enjoyed a vibrant previous season, racking up 55 points and finishing seventh to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League. However, the Vigo side have yet to taste victory this term. They lost to Getafe on opening day, then rattled off four consecutive draws—all by the same 1-1 scoreline, against Mallorca, Betis, Villarreal, and Girona. The Galicians have collected four points from five matches, with most rivals having played just four games. Their goal difference stands at 4 scored and 6 conceded.

Match facts and head-to-head

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last two matches: one draw and one defeat.

Celta are without a win in five games: one loss and four draws.

Rayo are unbeaten in their last six home fixtures.

In their most recent head-to-head, Rayo Vallecano defeated Celta 2-1.

Probable lineups

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Vertout, Chavarría; Ciss, López; Palazón, Díaz, García; De Frutos.

Celta: Radu; Rodríguez, Domínguez, Alonso; Rueda, Moriba, Sotelo, Mingueza; Aspas, Iglesias, Zaragoza.

Prediction

Both teams have made a sluggish start to the season. Celta are still searching for their first win, while Rayo haven’t managed a victory in their last two outings. In this scenario, I’m backing a bold bet on a draw.