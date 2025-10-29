ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news New Coach Incoming: Juventus and Spalletti Reach Agreement on Contract

New Coach Incoming: Juventus and Spalletti Reach Agreement on Contract

Juventus have decided on their new manager.
Football news Today, 16:36
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
New Coach Incoming: Juventus and Spalletti Reach Agreement on Contract Getty Images

Over the weekend, Juventus suffered a narrow 0–1 defeat to Lazio — a result that proved to be the final straw for the club’s management, leading to the dismissal of head coach Igor Tudor. However, a replacement has already been found.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the parties have already agreed on the contract terms. Luciano Spalletti is set to sign with Juventus soon, with a deal running until the end of the current season and an option for extension.

Throughout his managerial career, Spalletti has coached clubs such as Empoli, Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona, Roma, Inter, and Napoli. From 2023 to 2025, he also served as head coach of the Italian national team.

Reminder: Francesco Totti believes Juventus will be making the right decision if they appoint Spalletti as their new head coach.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Related Team News
Impressive stats! Paulo Dybala registers his 300th goal contribution for club and country Football news Today, 15:54 Impressive stats! Paulo Dybala registers his 300th goal contribution for club and country
Here we go! LucianHead coach Luciano Spalletti of Italy during the UEFA Nations Leagueo Spalletti agrees to take over at Juventus Football news Today, 04:42 Here we go! Luciano Spalletti agrees to take over at Juventus
Head coach Italy Luciano Spalletti and Francesco Totti smile during press conference Football news Today, 03:45 "Spalletti? Juventus will make the right choice" - Francesco Totti comments on rumors of Spalletti's possible appointment at Juventus
Luciano Spalletti head coach of Italy gestures during the FIFA 2026 Qualifier Football news Yesterday, 07:39 "I had no contact with Italian clubs" - Luciano Spalletti addresses rumors of possible Juventus appointment
Malo Gusto of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 05:50 Time for changes! Juventus set sights on Malo Gusto.
A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church Football news 27 oct 2025, 15:55 A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores