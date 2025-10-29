New Coach Incoming: Juventus and Spalletti Reach Agreement on Contract

Juventus have decided on their new manager.

Over the weekend, Juventus suffered a narrow 0–1 defeat to Lazio — a result that proved to be the final straw for the club’s management, leading to the dismissal of head coach Igor Tudor. However, a replacement has already been found.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the parties have already agreed on the contract terms. Luciano Spalletti is set to sign with Juventus soon, with a deal running until the end of the current season and an option for extension.

Throughout his managerial career, Spalletti has coached clubs such as Empoli, Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona, Roma, Inter, and Napoli. From 2023 to 2025, he also served as head coach of the Italian national team.

Reminder: Francesco Totti believes Juventus will be making the right decision if they appoint Spalletti as their new head coach.