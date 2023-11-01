Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night

The footballer of Turkish “Galatasaray”,Tanguy Ndombele, found himself in a rather unusual situation.

Recently, he was suspended from training with the first team due to the fact that he has problems with excess weight.

Fotospor journalists found out that after the match with Bayern in the Champions League, an experienced player ordered dinner at the hotel, consisting of a hamburger, potatoes and cola. Moreover, the order was made closer to night.

The Galatasaray coaching staff found out about this and expressed their dissatisfaction with the player’s actions.

The club have now decided that Ndombele will not play until he loses weight to 75kg and improves his fitness.

The source notes that after a conversation with the coaching staff, the footballer had already lost several kilograms, but then gained excess weight again.

Ndombele has appeared in seven matches for Galatasaray this season. He plays for the Turkish club on loan. English “Tottenham” owns the rights to the football player.