RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night

Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night

Football news Today, 05:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night

The footballer of Turkish “Galatasaray”,Tanguy Ndombele, found himself in a rather unusual situation.

Recently, he was suspended from training with the first team due to the fact that he has problems with excess weight.

Fotospor journalists found out that after the match with Bayern in the Champions League, an experienced player ordered dinner at the hotel, consisting of a hamburger, potatoes and cola. Moreover, the order was made closer to night.

The Galatasaray coaching staff found out about this and expressed their dissatisfaction with the player’s actions.

The club have now decided that Ndombele will not play until he loses weight to 75kg and improves his fitness.

The source notes that after a conversation with the coaching staff, the footballer had already lost several kilograms, but then gained excess weight again.

Ndombele has appeared in seven matches for Galatasaray this season. He plays for the Turkish club on loan. English “Tottenham” owns the rights to the football player.

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Super Lig Turkey
Popular news
Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid
It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty Football news Today, 01:20 VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty
Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win Football news Today, 00:40 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win
VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz Tennis news Yesterday, 18:22 VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz
Carabao Cup 2023-2024: the first quarter-finalists have been determined Football news Yesterday, 17:43 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: the first quarter-finalists have been determined
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023