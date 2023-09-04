RU RU NG NG
Main News Two Tottenham players moved to Turkey

Football news Today, 13:43
Two Tottenham players moved to Turkey

Two Tottenham players have moved to Turkey, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

We are talking about midfielder Tangi Ndombele and defender Davinson Sanchez. They will both become Galatasaray players. Tanguy joins on loan with option to buy and Sanchez on a permanent transfer. According to Fabrizio Romano Ndombele, he has already passed the first part of the medical tests and will fly to Istanbul today. The defender, in turn, will sign a contract with the Turkish team until 2027. The amount of the transfer is about 15 million euros.

We will remind that Tangi Ndombele moved to Tottenham from Lyon in 2019. At that time, he was considered one of the best midfielders in League 1. The transfer fee was 60 million euros. However, he went on loan to Lyon in the 2021/22 season and spent the 2022/23 season in Napoli. Colombian Davison Sanchez joined Spurs in 2017 from Ajax for €42 million. The player spent six seasons in Tottenham.

By the way, Sergio Ramos refused Turkish clubs and returned to Sevilla.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Galatasaray Premier League England Super Lig Turkey
