National holiday! Paraguay's president declares a public holiday after national team qualifies for World Cup

A huge celebration in Paraguay.
Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

The joy of the nation's people knows no bounds, and the president decided to stand with his countrymen.

Details: After a goalless draw against Ecuador, Paraguay's national team secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup by finishing sixth in the group.

This achievement sent waves of jubilation across the country, as the last time Paraguay reached such heights was way back in 2010, when they qualified for the World Cup in South Africa.

Amid the nationwide celebrations and the wave of euphoria, Paraguay's President Santiago Peña Palacios issued a decree declaring September 5th a national holiday and a day off for all citizens.

With 25 points in the standings, Paraguay finished ahead of teams like Chile, Peru, Bolivia, and Venezuela, earning their well-deserved ticket to the World Cup.

