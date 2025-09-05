National holiday! Paraguay's president declares a public holiday after national team qualifies for World Cup

A huge celebration in Paraguay.

The joy of the nation's people knows no bounds, and the president decided to stand with his countrymen.

Details: After a goalless draw against Ecuador, Paraguay's national team secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup by finishing sixth in the group.

This achievement sent waves of jubilation across the country, as the last time Paraguay reached such heights was way back in 2010, when they qualified for the World Cup in South Africa.

Amid the nationwide celebrations and the wave of euphoria, Paraguay's President Santiago Peña Palacios issued a decree declaring September 5th a national holiday and a day off for all citizens.

See also: Ivory Coast vs Burundi preview, H2H and likely lineups – September 5, 2025

With 25 points in the standings, Paraguay finished ahead of teams like Chile, Peru, Bolivia, and Venezuela, earning their well-deserved ticket to the World Cup.

Decreto a través del cual se declara Feriado Nacional el día viernes 5 de septiembre. pic.twitter.com/qf630ms4I8 — Presidencia Paraguay (@PresidenciaPy) September 5, 2025

Reminder: Paraguay Eyes World Cup Return Against Ecuador After 16-Year Wait