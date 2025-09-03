Paraguay Eyes World Cup Return Against Ecuador After 16-Year Wait

Paraguay will host Ecuador on Thursday, September 4, at Estadio Defensores del Chaco with a World Cup berth within reach, according to AP. The Albirroja, absent from the global stage since South Africa 2010, needs only a draw to secure direct qualification to the 2026 tournament in the penultimate round of CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Under Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro, Paraguay sits fifth with 24 points and has turned Asunción into a stronghold, losing just once at home. However, injuries weigh heavily on the squad. Rising star Julio Enciso remains sidelined following knee surgery, while defenders Fabián Balbuena, midfielder Mathias Villasanti, and forward Isidro Pitta are also out. Ángel Romero is expected to partner Antonio Sanabria in attack.

Ecuador arrives in Asunción already qualified, sitting second with 25 points under Sebastián Beccacece. The Tricolor boasts the stingiest defense in South America but has struggled to score, drawing its last three matches. Beccacece admitted the challenge is significant, noting that Ecuador has never taken a point away to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying.

With qualification secured, the coach is expected to test new options. Young talents Kendry Páez and Denil Castillo are set to gain minutes alongside established leaders like Moisés Caicedo and all-time top scorer Enner Valencia. The clash unfolds on a crucial night of qualifiers that also features Colombia vs. Bolivia, Argentina vs. Venezuela, and Uruguay vs. Peru, shaping the final World Cup lineup for North America 2026.

Probable lineups:

- Paraguay: Roberto Junior Fernández; Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Diego Gómez, Andrés Cubas, Matías Galarza, Miguel Almirón; Ángel Romero, Antonio Sanabria. Coach: Gustavo Alfaro.

- Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez; Pervis Estupiñán, Piero Hincapié, Willian Pacho, Joel Ordóñez; Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Denil Castillo; Nilson Angulo, Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata. Coach: Sebastián Beccacece.