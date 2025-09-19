Nasreddine Nabi could take the helm at Moroccan Raja Club Athletic

After his stint at Kaizer Chiefs, the specialist has become a sought-after figure.

The 60-year-old coach is set to embrace a new challenge in a different country.

Details: According to Le Site Info Sports, pressure is mounting on Raja Club Athletic's current head coach Lassaad Chabbi after just two matches into the new Botola Pro Inwi season, and one of the main candidates to replace him is former Kaizer Chiefs boss Nasreddine Nabi.

It's still unclear whether Nabi is ready to return to coaching immediately, but he knows the Botola Pro Inwi scene well, having previously managed FAR Rabat in the 2023/24 season. That year, he came within touching distance of winning the Moroccan championship, only to be edged out by Raja.

Some media outlets also report that the Moroccan club is considering José Riveiro as another potential candidate.

Nasreddine Nabi was dismissed as Kaizer Chiefs head coach after a defeat to Sekhukhune United in the 6th round of the Betway Premierships.

