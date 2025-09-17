Kaizer Chiefs part ways with head coach

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The team will now be led by a different specialist.
Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1–3 defeat to Sekhukhune United in their last outing — their first loss of the season and the first time they have conceded. Following that setback, the club decided to part company with their coach.

Details: According to insider Lorenz Kohler, Kaizer Chiefs and Nasreddine Nabi have agreed to terminate their cooperation by mutual consent. The coach will return to Tunisia after a recent incident involving his wife, which had already caused him to miss the start of the season.

At present, Kaizer Chiefs have 13 points from six matches with a goal difference of 6:3, sitting third in the table.

Meanwhile, former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs defender Bongani Sam, currently a free agent, has begun training with TS Galaxy.

Recall: TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi explained why the club terminated the contract with Bosnian striker Dženan Zaimović.

