Why Zaimovich left the South African Premier League: Sukazi reveals details behind TS Galaxy star’s departure

Sukazi explains why TS Galaxy let Zaimovich go

Details: TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has explained why the club terminated the contract of Bosnian striker Dženan Zaimovich, who netted 11 goals in 28 appearances during the 2024/25 season.

Due to the inability to extend visitor visas for the player’s family, Zaimovich—who had been linked with Kaizer Chiefs—left South Africa and signed with the Persian Gulf club Zob Ahan. Sukazi emphasized that the decision was made on humanitarian grounds, taking into account the player’s family circumstances.

Zaimovich faced a problem: his family couldn’t extend their visitor visas, and he is a family man. “I can’t stay without my family; if they’re not here, I can’t deliver results.” We understood that. Yes, he was under contract. We do these things (mutual contract terminations), you might not understand. We also consider the human factor—otherwise, should we hinder their careers just because we can?

Chiefs, despite the fan excitement, had no intention of signing him, as they had already filled their foreign player quota after bringing in Etiosa Ighodaro (whose signing was not announced until late in the off-season), with Fiacre Ntwari, Inacio Miguel, Makabi Lilepo, and Flavio Silva already on the roster.

