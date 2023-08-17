Napoli want to buy talented PSV winger

Napoli, based in Naples, is expressing interest in the midfielder of PSV Eindhoven and the Belgian national team, Joachim Bakayoko, as reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club might acquire the player during the summer transfer window. Within Napoli's squad, the Belgian player could potentially replace the Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, whose contract with the club will expire in the summer of 2024.

The 20-year-old Bakayoko is a product of PSV's academy. He has been playing for the main team of the Eindhoven club since the summer of 2021. In total, he has participated in 41 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. While at PSV, Bakayoko won the Dutch Cup twice in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, as well as the Dutch Super Cup in 2022 and 2023.

Bakayoko has been representing the Belgian national team since 2023. He has played four matches for the Belgian national team, scored one goal, and provided one assist.