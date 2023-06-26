Napoli set a giant price for Victor Osimhen

Napoli has once again increased the price for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

According to the source, the president of the Italian club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, wants to receive 200 million euros for the player. PSG, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have shown interest in the forward, but none of the clubs are willing to pay such a sum.

In the past season, the 24-year-old Osimhen played 39 matches in all competitions for Napoli, scoring 31 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.