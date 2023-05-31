Napoli responded to the rumors about Luis Enrique's invitation

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken out about rumors about the appointment of Luis Enrique as head coach of the Neapolitans.

According to him, the Spanish specialist is a great option, who worked well at Barcelona.

"Unfortunately, now he is thinking more about the English Premier League. We have a list of 10 coaches who play a 4-3-3 scheme," he said.

Recall that current Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is close to leaving the team.