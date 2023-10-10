Napoli made an important decision on the head coach

Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia could be fired soon.

According to information from Sky Sport Italia, a meeting was held on October 9, which was attended by Garcia, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and other club leaders.

On it, team bosses discussed the future of the 59-year-old coach. Apparently, Napoli management came to the conclusion that he was unable to cope with his duties and would be fired.

Garcia became Napoli's head coach in June this year. After eight rounds of the new season, the team is in fifth place in the Serie A table with 14 points.

On October 8, Napoli suffered a 1-3 home defeat to Fiorentina, which appears to have been a key factor in the decision to sack Garcia.

Earlier it was reported that the management of the Neapolitan team had already begun to look for candidates for the position of mentor. In particular, there were rumors about the possible invitation of Italian coach Antonio Conte, who was left without a job after being fired from Tottenham.