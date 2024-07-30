Napoli have sold the Norwegian national team defender to France

Napoli and Norwegian national team defender Leo Østigård will continue his career in the French Ligue 1. The 24-year-old has officially become a player of local Rennes.

Leo Østigård arrive en provenance du @sscnapoli

The contract has been signed for three years, until the summer of 2027. The amount of the transfer is not named, but according to media reports, the Neapolitan club earned €7 million for their player.

Østigård played for Napoli for two years. In the 2023/24 season, the centre-back scored 2 goals in 32 games for the Neapolitan club in all competitions.

