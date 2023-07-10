Napoli have found a replacement for Kim in the Bundesliga

Napoli is interested in the central defender Ko Itakura from Borussia Monchengladbach and the Japanese national team, according to Football Italia citing Sky Sport Germany.

According to the source, the Italian club intends to acquire the player in the summer transfer window and is prepared to pay €12 million for him. Borussia Monchengladbach is seeking €15 million for the player. It is likely that the clubs will reach a compromise. Itakura could potentially replace Korean defender Kim Min-jae at Napoli, who is close to joining Bayern Munich.

It is worth noting that Al-Nassr, where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is also interested in the Japanese player.

Itakura, 26, has been playing for Borussia Monchengladbach since the summer of 2022. He joined the German club from Manchester City for a transfer fee of €5 million. Last season, he appeared in 25 matches for Borussia Monchengladbach in all competitions, scoring no goals but providing two assists. His contract with the German club is valid until the summer of 2026.