Napoli has decided on the main candidate for the coaching job

Napoli management is still actively looking for a new head coach.

As you know, after a fairly successful season, the club left Italian coach Luciano Spalletti.

According to social media reports, the Neapolitans are now targeting former Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, work on this issue is very active.

Recall that Enrique is out of work after coaching the Spanish national team for three years.