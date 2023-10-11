RU RU NG NG
Napoli has been in contact with a former Juventus and Inter coach

Napoli has been in contact with a former Juventus and Inter coach

Football news Today, 12:10
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Napoli has been in contact with a former Juventus and Inter coach Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Napoli has reached out to former Juventus and Inter coach Antonio Conte, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

On Wednesday, October 11, the Neapolitan team officially contacted Antonio Conte, and further discussions are underway for direct negotiations to determine whether the Italian specialist could be the right person to replace Rudi Garcia. However, no final decision has been made yet. There are still many important details to be discussed before moving forward with Conte.

Napoli's head coach Rudi Garcia may be dismissed in the near future. According to information from Sky Sport Italia, a meeting took place on October 9 involving Garcia, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis, and other club executives. Taking everything into account, the Napoli leadership concluded that he is not fulfilling his duties and will be dismissed.

It's worth noting that Napoli's President Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed that he wanted to invite Luis Enrique this summer but changed his mind. De Laurentiis mentioned that he called Luis Enrique in June, but fortunately, the latter wanted to join Paris Saint-Germain.

