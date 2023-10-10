The owner of Napoli is pleased that Luis Enrique did not assume the helm of his team

RU RU NG NG
President of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, revealed that he had contemplated inviting Luis Enrique this summer but had a change of heart, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

De Laurentiis stated that he reached out to Luis Enrique in June, but fortunately, Luis had a desire to join Paris Saint-Germain.

"Look at his results at PSG. We spoke with Thiago Motta in June, but he did not wish to replace Spalletti after his performance," said the Napoli president.

Currently, PSG occupies the third position in the French league, amassing 15 points in eight matches. They trail the leader, Monaco, by only two points. In the Champions League, the club holds the second place in their group, alongside Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle. The French side lost to Dortmund 1-4 but emerged victorious against them with a 2-0 score.

It's worth recalling that Napoli clinched the Serie A title in the previous season. However, head coach Luciano Spalletti departed the team, and Rudy Garcia took his place. In the current season, they stand in fifth place in Serie A, trailing Milan by seven points. In the Champions League, Napoli is in second place in Group C, behind Real Madrid.

