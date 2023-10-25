The top 10 footballers in the history of Manchester United have been named

The magazine FourFourTwo has named its list of the top t10 footballers in the history of Manchester United have been named.

According to the magazine, English forward Bobby Charlton took the first position, with 199 goals in 606 matches for the "Red Devils." Another forward, George Best, who scored 143 goals in 360 matches, is in the second place. The former midfielder, Bryan Robson, who captained the team for 12 years, from 1982 to 1994, ranks the third.

FourFourTwo's top 10 Manchester United players are as follows:

Bobby Charlton George Best Bryan Robson Eric Cantona Denis Law Wayne Rooney Ryan Giggs Duncan Edwards Peter Schmeichel Paul Scholes

It's worth noting that this magazine previously published a list of the top ten Premier League players since 1992.