The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed

Football news Today, 13:55
Former Arsenal player Thierry Henry has taken the top spot in the ranking of the best Premier League footballers from 1992 to the present according to FourFourTwo magazine.
In second place is Portuguese forward and former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, while Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer is ranked third. There are no current Premier League players in the top three.
Here's the top 10 list of the best Premier League players:
- Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
- Alan Shearer (Southampton, Blackburn, Newcastle)
- Wayne Rooney (Everton, Manchester United)
- Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
- Eric Cantona (Leeds, Manchester United)
- Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
- Frank Lampard (West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City)
- Patrick Vieira (Arsenal, Manchester City)
- Paul Scholes (Manchester United)
