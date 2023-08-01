RU RU
Main News Named the future salary of Ousmane Dembele in PSG

Named the future salary of Ousmane Dembele in PSG

Football news Today, 15:03
Named the future salary of Ousmane Dembele in PSG Photo: Ousmane Dembele's Instagram/Author Unknown

Forward for Barcelona and the French national team, Ousmane Dembélé, has agreed to personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien.

According to the source, the Parisian club will offer the player a salary of 20 million euros. This amount may increase further with additional bonuses. The forward will sign a contract with the French club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028. The transfer fee is expected to be around 50 million euros.

Ousmane Dembélé, 26 years old, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2017 when he transferred from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 135 million euros. He has played a total of 185 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. During his time with Barcelona, Dembélé won the Spanish La Liga title three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), the Copa del Rey twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and the Spanish Super Cup twice (2018, 2022/23). His current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Prior to joining Barcelona, he also played for Rennes.

Dembélé has been representing the French national team since 2016. He has played 37 matches for France, scoring four goals, providing three assists, and receiving three yellow cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news Today, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named
Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Today, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news 30 july 2023, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news 30 july 2023, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Barcelona defender Araujo has moved to another club in La Liga Football news Today, 15:03 Named the future salary of Ousmane Dembele in PSG Football news Today, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news Today, 14:42 Marseille sign Senegalese striker from England Football news Today, 14:29 Manchester City have found a replacement for Mahrez in the championship of France Football news Today, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Today, 14:17 PSG lost against Inter Football news Today, 14:09 Chelsea buy 19-year-old talent for €27m Football news Today, 08:00 Bayern will soon announce the transfer of a top player Football news Today, 07:00 Liverpool respond to Mbappe signing rumors
Sport Predictions
Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Qarabag vs Rakow 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Molde vs HJK 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Maccabi vs Sheriff 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Galatasaray vs Zalgiris 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Žalgiris Vilnius predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023