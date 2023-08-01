Named the future salary of Ousmane Dembele in PSG

Forward for Barcelona and the French national team, Ousmane Dembélé, has agreed to personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien.

According to the source, the Parisian club will offer the player a salary of 20 million euros. This amount may increase further with additional bonuses. The forward will sign a contract with the French club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028. The transfer fee is expected to be around 50 million euros.

Ousmane Dembélé, 26 years old, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2017 when he transferred from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 135 million euros. He has played a total of 185 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. During his time with Barcelona, Dembélé won the Spanish La Liga title three times (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), the Copa del Rey twice (2017/18, 2020/21), and the Spanish Super Cup twice (2018, 2022/23). His current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Prior to joining Barcelona, he also played for Rennes.

Dembélé has been representing the French national team since 2016. He has played 37 matches for France, scoring four goals, providing three assists, and receiving three yellow cards.