Mudryk may continue his career in Germany

Journalist for The Athletic Liam Teumi reported that Chelsea midfielder Mikhail Mudrik is interested in the Bundesliga.

«I recently spoke with several people who assured me that if this season is a failure for Mudryk at Chelsea, there are clubs that are waiting for him and are ready to give him the opportunity to show his talent, restore his value and confidence elsewhere. I've been told about the Bundesliga as a likely option. Considering his speed and other strengths, this could be a good decision.

Clearly this is not the development Chelsea expected from a £60 million transfer. They expected Mudrik to immediately become a star. But now the footballer is not even close to that level. Right now it seems like he just doesn't fit in with this team. During the pre-season training camp, his playing time on the left flank was occupied by Nkunku. The Frenchman is currently injured, but Mudryk still does not have enough playing time. It will be difficult for Mikhail in such a situation to return his career to the right direction», - said Liam.

This season, Mudryk appeared on the field three times for Chelsea and was not effective. The player moved to the Blues this winter, but has not yet managed to win a place in the squad. Therefore, from time to time various rumors appear in the press.